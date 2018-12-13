A Huntly man accused of approaching young children and doing indecent acts will spend Christmas behind bars.

Taukiri Makaira Cash, 27, reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today where, through lawyer Jared Bell, he applied for electronically-monitored bail.

Cash is in custody in relation to several incidents around Hamilton and Ngaruawahia in August and October, including kidnapping a young girl.

The kidnapping is alleged to involve Cash grabbing a 4-year-old girl outside her Hamilton home on October before pushing her out of his car when her mum gave chase.

He's also pleaded not guilty to two charges of presenting a pornographic image in Ngaruawahia and Hamilton, and performing indecent acts in Hamilton.

All incidents are alleged to have occurred between August and October, this year.

However, Judge Merelina Burnett declined Cash's application.

She remanded him in further custody to reappear in February.