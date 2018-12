A scrub fire near the Southwestern Motorway caused delays for Auckland motorists this afternoon.

The fire has now been contained, said the NZTA, and all lanes are now open. They advised motorists to expect minor delays as traffic congestion eased in the area.

The scrub fire earlier blocked the left lane on State Highway 20, just after the SH20A northbound on-ramp.

Congestion was back to Portage Rd earlier and motorists were asked to pass with care and to expect delays.

