For years Kiwis have complained about our beautiful country being excluded from world maps — but we shall worry no longer as a new map has made New Zealand centre of attention.

A post on NZ's Reddit thread headlined "The map we all need" features a world map with New Zealand placed smack-bang in the middle for all to see.

"Kiwis are asleep, let's surprise them with a map of the Earth centred on New Zealand," a US-based Reddit user posted with the photo.

Many Kiwis have commented on the Reddit post, agreeing this is the way the map should be.

"As it should be. And always has been. Any other map that doesn't have NZ sitting in the middle is clearly wrong," one person said.

Another wrote: "Duh we are called Middle Earth, because we are the middle of the Earth."

One person sarcastically said: "All I see is a correct and perfectly normal map?"

Previously, Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby teamed up with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to get to the bottom of why New Zealand is disappearing on world maps.

In a video posted to Facebook, Darby said there was a "big conspiracy going down", and he needed Ardern's help to return Aotearoa to the world's map books.

Jacinda Ardern and Rhys Derby teamed up to get to the bottom of a rather large conspiracy. Photo / Rhys Darby / Facebook

"New Zealand, where the bloody hell are ya?"

"New Zealand is being left off world maps, around the world. This is a major conspiracy," he tells Ardern in the video.

The comedian conducted an extensive investigation into the conspiracy, finding that New Zealand has been left off many maps, including the game of Risk, Vancouver International Village, Central Park Zoo, Spanish in-flight magazines and Starbucks, among others.

Darby says the conspiracy against New Zealand is "bigger than the moon landing and Loch Ness combined".

Questioning who is behind the plot to remove New Zealand from the map, Darby told Ardern he believes New Zealand has been taken off the map because "Australia want our tourists, England want to get rid of the All Blacks, and the wine industry can't beat our pinot or sav".