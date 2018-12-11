The cancellation of the ACC Vehicle Risk Rating (VRR) next year means that car registration costs are going to change.

In mid-2019, owners of older, less safe cars will pay less for their registrations, while people who own newer, safer cars will have to pay more.

ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced on Monday that the VRR programme would end.

"The VRR programme, which applies different levy rates to different makes and models of cars based on their safety ratings, is challenging for ACC to administer and lacks evidence that it is contributing to a safer vehicle fleet in New Zealand," he said.

"There is no evidence that variable levies based on VRR contribute to injury prevention or encourage the purchase of cars with higher safety ratings. It also loads more of the burden on to low-income people and families, as they are generally less able to buy cars with the best safety ratings.

How much will your car rego cost next year?

Currently, the ACC levy amount per year is dependant on the type of vehicle and which band it falls in. For example, those who own older, less safe vehicles pay an ACC levy of $80.64 where those with newer, safer vehicle pay $18.

When the VRR programme ends, petrol vehicles owners will all pay the same levy - $46.04 per year.

• Band 1 - Currently pay $80.64 ACC levy per year, will save $34.60 next year.

• Band 2 - Currently pay a $53.53 ACC levy per year, will save $7.49 next year.

• Band 3 - Currently pay a $37.22 ACC levy per year, will pay $8.82 more next year.

• Band 4 - Currently pay a $18 ACC levy per year, will pay $28.02 more next year.

Check what band your car is by entering your number plate here.