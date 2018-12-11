Christmas is a stressful time of year, but what could make it even worse is after buying your family and friends presents you find that they have all been stolen.

New Zealand Police have shared some tips to Kiwis on how to keep your things safe and secure during the summer holidays so everyone can have a stress-free Christmas.

"This time of year is always busy and comes with a lot of added stress for everyone as we all join the mad dash up to Christmas," Sergeant Greg Wilson explains.

"Sadly it also comes with a few odious humans who given the slightest opportunity like to do their Christmas shopping at your house and from your car. We're asking that while you are at your busiest please don't forget the basics."

Tips on keeping you home and vehicle secure include:

• Locking your doors and windows.

• Leaving nothing of value visible from the roadside at home or on display in your vehicle.

• Consider investing in an alarm system and/or sensor light.

• Not advertising when you're away and publicly post a request for house sitters on social media.

• Try to keep your letterbox clear and property maintained (best to get a house sitter or neighbour to help you while you're away)

• Get to know your neighbours, they will be the ones calling Police if you're away

• Take note of and report any suspicious behaviour and vehicles in your neighbourhood.

• After Christmas don't advertise what's inside your house by putting the boxes or your new expensive presents out for roadside collection.

Wilson recommends recording serial numbers on your product and register them on www.snap.org.nz to offer you peace of mind if a burglary occurs. The website can assist the police and your contents insurance claim, and makes it easier to track your stolen property.

"Finally and perhaps most importantly. Stop, breathe and relax. It's Christmas."