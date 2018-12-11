A tramper has been located by search and rescue tonight after they reported themselves missing around 9.05pm.

The person contacted police to notify them they were missing in a National Park south of Omata, Taranaki and the search and rescue operation was launched.

However, a police spokeswoman told the Herald the tramper was found in Lucy's Gully and was being walked out of the National Park around 10.30pm.

Metservice reported the temperature in New Plymouth around 9pm was 16C and there was a moderate westerly wind of 17km/h.