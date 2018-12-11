A road worker in Wellington has been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a two-car crash this afternoon.

The worker was struck after the two cars crashed on Wadestown Rd around 2.15pm.

The serious crashed has forced emergency services to close the road between Lytton St and Blackbridge Rd, police report.

"Wadestown Road is expected to be closed for some time while Wellington Police investigate the circumstances of the crash," a statement said.

Advertisement

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."