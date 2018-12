Hundreds of residents in Napier and surrounding areas woke to no power this morning.

It is understood about 993 residents in Jervoistown, Meeanee, Taradale and Wairoa have been affected by the unplanned outage, which occurred just before 5am.

It's understood the power came back on just after 6am.

Unison has not yet responded to requests for comment.

