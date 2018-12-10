The vehicle at the centre of the Grace Millane murder investigation was located in Taupo but not driven there by her alleged killer, it has been revealed.

Police said the car was found in Taupo, however, the alleged killer only hired the red 2016 Toyota Corolla hatchback for a 24-hour-period last Monday.

"The car was hired for a 24-hour period and was returned to the central Auckland rental car company on Monday 3 December at lunchtime," said a spokesman.

A man appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of Grace Millane. Photo / Supplied

"It was then hired by persons unrelated to the investigation, who travelled to Taupo in the vehicle.

Advertisement

"Police then identified the car as a vehicle of interest on Saturday 8 December, at which time it was located and seized."

Earlier today, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement police had received multiple calls about the rental car.

Police would like to hear from anyone who travelled along Scenic Drive on Monday, December 3, between 6am and 9.30am.

"Police would also like to hear from anyone who walked along Scenic Drive, or who parked in the Waitakere Dam carpark during this time," Beard said.

The inquiry into Millane's death has continued throughout the day, the scene examination on Scenic Drive is ongoing and will continue tomorrow.

"The post-mortem examination has been carried out today. We will not be releasing the results of this examination," Beard said.

The Millane family have given permission for members of the public to hold vigils but have respectfully declined to attend.

"We have been approached by a number of people who would like to hold vigils for Grace," he said.

"The Millane family are very grateful for the kind thoughts and give their blessing to these vigils, but have respectfully declined to attend.

"They have declined to make any further public comment at the moment and ask for continued privacy."

Beard also urged members of the public not to publish the name of the man who appeared in court charged with the murder of Grace Millane.

The court granted the man interim name suppression this morning and police report it is an offence to breach a court order.

"We would like to remind the public that whilst we appreciate the public feeling around this case, it is an offence to breach a court order such as a name suppression, and this includes naming someone, who has name suppression, on social media," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

The court order means New Zealand media are legally not allowed to publish the man's name, however, the same restrictions do not apply for international media.