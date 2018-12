A man has died in a car after a medical emergency in Rotorua's central city tonight.

St John Ambulance, fire and police were called to a person suffering a serious medical event in their vehicle on Tutanekai St, just outside the medical centre Lakes Primecare, just before 6pm.

Witnesses in the area said they could see emergency services performing CPR on the man.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson confirmed tonight the man died despite the efforts from emergency services.