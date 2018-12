St John Ambulance, fire and police have been called to a person suffering a serious medical event in their vehicle in central Rotorua.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the person was in the car on Tutanekai St was in a critical condition.

Paramedics were called at 5.48pm the car, just outside the medical clinic Lakes Primecare, to a person described as being in a critical condition.

The spokesman said fire and police were helping St John Ambulance at the scene.