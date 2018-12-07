Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, the father of missing British tourist Grace Millane speaks to media in Auckland, a proposal for the biggest shake-up to the education system in 30 years, and the aviation strike which could cause huge delays to tens of thousands of passengers just before Christmas. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen.

Police say missing British backpacker Grace Millane was last seen with a male friend, who has since been questioned.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard and Grace's distraught father, David Millane, spoke to media this afternoon.

Beard said police held grave fears for the 22-year-old tourist's safety, and the investigation was progressing rapidly.

David Millane fought back tears as he explained the last contact he had with Grace was on Saturday.

It's been called the biggest shake-up in the education system in 30 years.

The Tomorrow's Schools Review is part of the Government's Education Work Programme, led by an Independent Taskforce to set recommendations on the future of schooling.

In its first report released today, the Tomorrow's Schools Independent Taskforce says the "self-governing schools" model doesn't work well for the most disadvantaged.

To fix this, the proposed regional hubs would manage school zoning and funding, employ teachers and principals and take over the process when any student is suspended, removing a principal's power to expel students.

A disrupted holiday for more than 40,000 pre-Christmas fliers.

Almost a thousand E Tu and Aviation and Marine Engineers Association union members, working for Air New Zealand are planning to strike on one of the busiest days of the year, Friday December 21.

The unions represent Air New Zealand's aircraft maintenance engineers, aircraft logistics and related staff.

The strike action involves a pay dispute, in regard to annual increases in staff pay.

E Tu union says that's a worse deal than colleagues who've already settled, and says 95 per cent of their members voted to strike.

Air New Zealand said today in a statement, the proposed strike action was disappointing.

One aviation commentator is blasting the Christmas strike.

Independent commentator Peter Clark says he's disturbed by the timing of it and wants the union to back down.

At least 208 suspected suicides reported by DHBs in the last year occurred while or soon after the person was under public health care.

The latest Health Quality and Safety Commission adverse events annual report showed that of the 312 deaths associated with wrongdoings of the health care system, 208 were suspected suicides.

The remaining 104 deaths were from other parts of the health sector.

These findings come just a day after it was revealed 21-year-old Nicky Steven's death could have been avoided had the advice of his parents not to allow their son on unescorted leave been adhered to.

A young solo mother has been jailed for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl.

21-year-old Monika Rachael Kelly had previously admitted to dealing in people under 18 for sexual exploitation.

She was sentenced this morning in the High Court at Auckland by Justice Mathew Downs to two and a half years' in jail.

Court documents obtained by the Herald reveal at the age of 19, Kelly was operating an illegitimate prostitution service, using a 14 year old girl.

The court heard today Kelly had met the teen through a mutual friend and then asked her if she would be a prostitute for her.

The victim, now 16, was not in court but said in her victim impact statement that Kelly "took her in during a challenging time in her life and was exploiting her".

She said she felt trapped and was constantly placed in situations of extreme discomfort.

Engineering New Zealand will reopen its investigation into CTV engineer Alan Reay.

The High Court decided today Engineering New Zealand - formerly known as Ipenz - still has the power to discipline developer Alan Reay - despite his resigning as a member.

His firm designed the Canterbury Television Building, where 115 people died when it collapsed after the 2011 earthquake.

The Institution previously believed they'd have to abandon their disciplinary proceedings after Reay resigned his membership.

Engineering New Zealand chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene says accountability is important.

A proposed law change following a dementia patient's fatal car crash, would see doctors forced to breach their doctor-patient confidentiality by telling authorities if a person is unfit to drive.

The ethical tension comes as Coroner Michael Robb released his findings into the death of 77-year-old Malcolm Gillanders-Ryan.

Gillanders-Ryan had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, Alzheimer's dementia and Meniere's disease, which causes sudden attacks of dizziness and vertigo.

On April 12th last year, the former engineer was driving home near Taupō, but crossed the centreline and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

He died at the scene from a severe head injury, while the other driver survived.

In his recommendations, Coroner Robb said it should be mandatory for doctors to report unfit drivers to the New Zealand Transport Authority under what would be a Land Transport Act amendment.

A woman who's been pivotal in calling out a culture of sexual harassment within the legal profession has been named Wellingtonian of the Year.

Employment lawyer Steph Dyhrberg has received the honour at the Welly Awards.

She says the award is about the issue rather than her and this was the year for people's voices being heard.

Dyhrberg says she wanted to do positive work on the issue as well as the hard work of calling things out.

The future new master of Tip Top is likely to come from abroad.

Fonterra confirmed yesterday it was putting the ice cream business up for sale.

It says taking it to the next stage would require a level of investment that it's not willing to make.

Veteran ad man Mike Hutcheson told the Herald Tip Top ownership looked likely to go overseas.

Hutcheson said that whoever decided to take over the company will inherit one of the nation's best-loved brands.

He said it will be someone with deep pockets.

For more on this story, click here

We need more bowel doctors.

A new report from the Society of Gastroenterology shows about 42 per cent of their workers are set to retire in the next decade.

And ... there's no succession plan to replace them.

Co-author of the report Michael Schultz says a shortage is looming.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand spokeswoman Mary Bradley says there's already a delay in the National Bowel Screening Programme.

Only eight gastroenterology specialists are trained in New Zealand each year.

If you think Santa's busy, spare a thought for New Zealand Post.

Deliveries from online shopping between October 22 and December 4 were 30 per cent higher than the same time last year.

It's putting the record number of parcels partly down to huge sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

A Chinese trend is also taking hold here - Singles' Day - a shopping frenzy where single people spoil themselves.

NZ Post expects the next couple of weeks to be even busier, and has put on 600 extra staff and increased its road and air network capacity to cope.

It says it will be delivering right through to Christmas Eve.

