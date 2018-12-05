It's a crisis for Home & Away fans as hundreds of Hawke's Bay households were left without television tonight.

NZME understands a power outage has cut power to Mount Erin and the generator hasn't kicked in. Freeview customers have been affected.

Freeview posted on Facebook saying they were aware of the issues, which had been escalated to the transmission provider, Kordia.

Hi Hawkes Bay viewers - we’ve had multiple reports that transmission is down in your region. Have escalated to the transmission provider Kordia so that they can check and fix as promptly as possible. Posted by Freeview NZ on Tuesday, 4 December 2018

Outages were reported on Kennedy Rd and Riverbend Rd in Napier. Residents in Taradale, Clive and Flaxmere were also experiencing problems.

Simon Bell from Bell Electronics in Napier said he's received a dozen phone calls in the last 40 minutes by people hoping to get their television reconnected.

One resident commented on a social media post about Freeview "it's not free anymore".

Residents also reported not being able to tune into radio stations.