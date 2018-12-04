Shoppers are already feeling the Christmas chaos after one person was caught parking in the middle of a give way intersection at the Mt Wellington shops.

On Sunday at 1.20pm a Look Sharp customer was driving into Lunn Avenue to find a car park when she pulled up behind a car that she thought was waiting at the give way.

But after sitting behind them patiently she soon realised there was nobody in the car.

The Look Sharp customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Herald she was bemused by the whole situation which prompted shoppers to video the incident.

Advertisement

"We pulled up behind the car at the give-way point. I thought they were just umming and aahing over which way to turn, oblivious to the people around them," she said.

Shoppers are already feeling the Christmas chaos after one person was caught parking in the middle of a give-way intersection at the Mt Wellington shops. Photo / Supplied

"As I was about to toot my horn at them my friend and I realised the car was empty.

"I drove around it, pulled into an actual car park myself, and decided that this was definitely worthy of a Snapchat to my friends.

"What the actual hell were they thinking? I was confused because the carpark wasn't actually full. It was half empty.

"I was pretty confused as to how somebody could ever be entitled or idiotic. I did try to give them the benefit of the doubt that maybe, just maybe it had broken down. But once you got closer it was blatantly obvious it had been purposefully parked there."

In the video, the car is seen perfectly parked between the give way lines despite the fact other legitimate car parks are visibly free to use.

"What the f***?", the woman can be heard saying in the video.

"It's too perfectly parked to be broken down. What the ... Oh, crate day got the best of them!"

Despite the Look Sharp customer initially finding the situation funny, she says it's not the first time it's happened and believes it's a growing issue in Auckland.

She said Kiwis don't appear to have a lot of carpark etiquette.

"This sort of behaviour is actually a real problem all over Auckland. People park however they want in carparks these days with no regard to anyone else, and nobody gives a s**t if they hit your car with a trolley or their car door.

"The amount of times I've been in my car whilst people lean all over it, open their door into my car forcefully, or let their trolley lean against it. And not once has anyone apologised or even acted remorseful."

Video viewers took to social media to poke fun at the incident, with one joking: "Wow my favourite park is empty again!"

Another wrote: "By the looks of the car they were probably cooked as going into mitre10 for some bulbs."