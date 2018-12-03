Four people have been injured after lightning struck a rugby goalpost at a Hamilton school and jumped into neighbouring classrooms.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said four adults were injured when the lightning bolt struck.

It appeared that the lightning bolt struck a rugby post before travelling along the ground, connecting with the fence of the school's tennis court before hitting the classroom and striking the four teachers.

The incident happened shortly before 2pm at Hamilton North School.

It is understood the lightning strike left burn marks along the school grounds.

The four injured had since been transported to Waikato Hospital, however Shaw confirmed their injuries were not serious.

Lightning bolt fried alarm system and internet

Hamilton North principal Tony Kane said there was a loud crash and bang at 1.30pm just as the children had returned to class after lunch.

Kane said there was a "massive" lightning strike along with a "huge bang at the same time" which hit the school about 1.30pm today.

Almost simultaneously, the school's smoke detectors have gone off in all of the school's rooms.

Hamilton North School principal Tony Kane.

"And we thought 'well gee, there's something that's really struck here'. We went off and checked out to make sure everyone was safe, and everyone kept very calm. .. a few staff have complained of having tingling down the sides of their arms and we have called the St John Ambulance and they've sent them very quickly."

"It was louder than anything we've ever heard before so we knew it was really close. But we hadn't realised it was that close.

"It struck the goal post as you can see and affected the rooms although it's a fair way away. It's shaken the rooms and it's done enough to fry the alarm system and the internet in the school.

"It's hit there (the post) and come back on an angle.

Three staff and eight children were in the classroom at the special needs school at the time.

Three staff members have been taken to hospital complaining of tingling up their bodies.

A fourth teacher who was in a classroom at the opposite end of the school was affected the worst and has also been taken to hospital.

The children have been checked by St John and will be monitored by their parents.

Kane said it was lucky that the children were inside when the lightning happened and that it hit the rugby post on the field rather than a classroom.

Immediately after the lightning, the children in the classroom that had what Kane described as an electric shock were moved into different classrooms and their parents were contacted.

'Shaken and tingly'

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said staff were called to the Warwick Ave premises after reports of a lightning strike that had injured four people.

The spokeswoman confirmed the four injured were all adults and all in a moderate condition.

The victims were left feeling "shaken and tingly" and were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Ambulance staff were checking that the children who were in the classroom at the time were all okay.

Police had since left the scene and the school was now closed for the day.

Hamilton has been lashed by thunder and lightning today.

A local shop owner told Newshub ambulances responded to the school after the "loudest thunder and lightning [she'd] heard in a long time".

A Warwick Ave resident told Stuff she saw a flash of extremely bright, blue-coloured lightning just before 1.30pm.

"It was a loud cracking sound. It sounded like a gunshot.

"I have just never experienced anything like it."

Today's lightning strike follows a period of intense rain yesterday in Hamilton which saw dozens of residents evacuated when 10 homes flooded. Five properties were uninhabitable due to sewage overflows.

'Atmosphere was primed to ping'

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said followers on social media commonly posted pictures of damage from lightning strikes, often to fences.

There had been 72 lightning strikes recorded over Waikato between midnight and 3pm and in this instance, the rugby posts would have acted as a natural conductor.

A severe weather watch had been in place for the area for several days, with thundery conditions caused by a combination of humidity at the surface and cold temperatures aloft.

"So the atmosphere was primed to ping," she said.

Lightning was the discharge of electricity from thunderstorms and could occur within a cloud, between clouds, or between a cloud and the ground.

But by international standards, lightning did not occur frequently around New Zealand.

However, lightning strikes could injure or kill people and livestock, damage property and infrastructure, and, although rarely in New Zealand, spark forest fires.

According to Statistics New Zealand, between 2001 to 2016, the New Zealand region received about 187,000 ground and sea strikes each year.

Parts of the West Coast in the South Island had the highest annual average density of ground strikes, up to 40 per 25 km2 a year.

Parts of the Taranaki, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty regions were prone to lightning, with an annual average of up to 16 ground strikes per 25 km2 a year in some areas.

Thunderstorms were expected to increase in frequency and intensity with climate change.