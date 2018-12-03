A Hawke's Bay mental health nurse is recovering after she was choked unconscious by a patient last month.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the nurse, who works on the mental health ward at Hawke's Bay Hospital, was injured on November 18 by a patient.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said they had launched an investigation into how the event occurred, and notified police.

"The staff member sustained an injury, received prompt treatment and is now recovering well at home."

The spokesperson declined to comment further.

Executive Director of Provider Services Colin Hutchison said his focus was on making sure the support for both the staff member and patient was in place.

"Our team has met with our colleague, patient and family on a number of occasions, since the incident. We are pleased to report that the staff member is recovering and the patient is continuing to receive appropriate care."

A health sector worker, who did not wish to be named, said it was time incidents like this were talked about.

The person said the potential for "any sort of assault is always there" and something needed to be done.

"These things can happen, but often they just come out of nowhere".

Issues similar to this one have been hitting the headlines recently.

On Sunday, a nurse at Christchurch's Hillmorton Hospital was stabbed, just days after another nurse had boiling water poured over her at the same facility.

From January to July this year, there were 62 cases of physical and verbal abuse of Hawke's Bay DHB staff reported, and more than half of those (36) were directed at registered nurses.