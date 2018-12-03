WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

A neighbour to the 71-year-old man killed in Petone on Friday night says he was decapitated and his head was thrown from a window.

The witness told Stuff a plastic bag containing the victim's head was thrown from the upper window of a two-storey apartment following a party.

Police announced a homicide investigation after the man was found dead at the Jackson St property shortly before 10pm on Friday.

Neighbours told Stuff there was a party happening at the block of flats that evening, with gang members attending.

The witness said there was a plan to rob the victim of synthetic drugs and about $10,000 cash.

The victim was heard saying "this is the last thing I have to do before I die", before the party went silent, Stuff reported.

A short time after, the plastic bag with the victim's head inside was thrown out the window.

"[The children] saw the whole thing - I can't even imagine," the witness told Stuff.

On Saturday, as a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Lower Hutt District Court on willful damage and drug possession charges.



He was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Shane Cotter said the scene examination was likely to continue for several days.

Cotter said residents would notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

"Police are committed to understanding what has occurred in this incident and holding to account those responsible for the man's death," he said.

Police were still looking to speak with any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation.

The death would have come as a shock for residents of the longstanding community, a local woman said.

Jackson Street Programme chair Leonie Dodds said the HNZ complex where the man was found was home to residents who knew each other well and had lived in the flats for a long time.