One person has died after a truck crashed down a bank in the Thames-Coromandel District.

St John said two ambulances attended the crash where one person had died.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of the crash about 12.04pm on Kopu-Hikuai Rd (State Highway 25A) about 3km from Kopu.

The truck had gone off the road and down a bank, ending up upside down, he said.

It appeared there was only one vehicle and one person involved in the crash.

