Police are now treating the death of an Ōpōtiki man in 2016 as a homicide after receiving new information.

Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB officers have returned to Ōpōtiki this week to revisit the case of Brian Albert Hilton, who died after suffering serious injuries in his home.

On July 7, 2016 Hilton was admitted to Tauranga Hospital with facial injuries from what was believed at the time to be a fall in his home.



He died six days later aged 77.

Eastern area manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen said police had recently received new information and as a result were reopening the investigation and treating Hilton's death as a homicide.

"Eastern Bay of Plenty Police are absolutely determined to hold the person who committed this extremely serious crime to account, and bring this case to a conclusion."