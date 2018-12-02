A 61-year-old East Otago man has died after losing control of a 4WD and crashing down a 200m bluff on a rural property.

Senior Constable Wayne Brew, of Hampden, said the man left his home address about 7.45pm on Friday to spray gorse on a lease block in the Trotters Gorge area north of Palmerston.

It is believed the man lost control of the vehicle while he was driving on rough terrain and went down an approximately 200m bluff.

After he was reported missing by his partner, the man's family and friends conducted a search of the property and found the man's body with the wreckage of the vehicle about 2am on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, Snr Const Brew said.

Worksafe has been notified.

Next of kin were in the process of being notified.

No further information was available.