A firearms incident in Masterton has led to one person being taken to hospital in a serious condition this evening, police report.

The incident was reported to police just after 9pm.

"Inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of the incident and locate those involved," a police spokesperson said.

A Masterton local told the Herald she heard two loud bangs slightly before 9pm.

"They were very loud and quite apparent that they were gunshots," she said.

"I went outside and saw a woman walk past who said 'did you hear that too?' She was on the phone to the police already.

"I could hear yelling in the distance. The yelling could be heard for about five minutes I'd say ... I did not hear any sirens though."