National has rebounded from the Jami-Lee Ross saga to 46 per cent, up four points, in the last 1 News Colmar Brunton poll for the year.

Labour has slipped two points to 43 per cent.

The Greens are down two to five per cent, New Zealand First is down 1 to four per cent and Act registers 1 per cent, from zero in the October poll.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has slipped as preferred Prime Minister from 42 per cent to 39 per cent.

National leader Simon Bridges is steady on 7 per cent.

Bridges' former leadership rival Judith Collins in up one point to 6 per cent.

And Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is steady on 4 per cent.

More to come