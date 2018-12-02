Hamilton residents have been evacuated from 12 homes on Whatawhata Rd after flash flooding earlier today.

Houses in Hamilton have been swamped and cars are struggling to get through as water swept roads after flash flooding affected roads in the west and north of the city this afternoon.

Northern Fire and Emergency Communications shift manager Scott Osmond said eight people had been evacuated for their safety and 10 houses had been water damaged along Whatawhata Rd.

Fire crews were at the scene removing water from the damaged homes.

Whatawhata Rd resident Mike Auton said the flooding happened fast.

"When the thunderstorm happened, it just flooded very very quickly."

"I tried to clear the drains with my feet but just couldn't in time. I just got into action and started checking in on the neighbours and getting them out."

"The houses are quite damaged with low water, just up over the bottom of the floor.

Looks like there is a car that has been lost as well"

Another Dinsdale resident said the water was knee deep and water had flowed into several garages and houses.

Police have extended the cordon on Whatawhata Rd between Caernarvon St and Newcastle Rd and motorists are being diverted.

Some residents were unable to access their homes due to the roads being blocked off because of the flooding.

Motorists in Flagstaff have also found themselves driving through large pools of water in River Rd and Te Huia Dr in Flagstaff.

Jonny Powers captured dramatic footage of Te Huia Dr in Flagstaff being transformed into a river at 2pm today. He estimated the water was up to 50m deep at its peak.

Residents on social media are also reporting flooding on Hyde Ave in Nawton.

Videos posted on social media show the water reaching as high as the cars bonnets.

Meanwhile thunderstorms and heavy rain warnings are also in place for Horowhenua, Manawatu and Rangitikei later this afternoon.

Metservice is warning there could be surface or flash flooding near streams, gullies and driving conditions could be extremely hazardous.

An earlier thunderstorm warning for Wellington has been lifted.