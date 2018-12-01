A construction worker has died following a workplace incident in which he was trapped in a 3m deep trench in Papakura yesterday.

Police were called to the scene about 1pm.

The man was transported to hospital in a critical condition, however he later died.

The incident has been referred to WorkSafe.

The man man had been working on a subdivision on Settlement Rd in Papakura when he was buried by soil.

Scott Osmond, from the New Zealand Fire Service, said yesterday that officers from three appliances and workers on site had worked to free the man with shovels.

