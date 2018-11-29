Two lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge were blocked following two separate crashes and are creating lengthy delays for motorists.

Lane three heading northbound on the Northern Motorway was blocked just before the bridge due to a crash and lane two was blocked on the bridge due to another crash.

The crashes had been cleared but traffic was backed up as far as the Ellersile-Panmure Highway.

SH1 AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 6.15PM

Lane 2 and 3 (of 5) northbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge are blocked due to two separate crashes. Please expect delays in the area and pass the crash scenes with care. ^MF pic.twitter.com/CpWvM7fSPc — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 29, 2018

Traffic remains heavy on the Northern until the Upper Harbour Highway. Citybound traffic, however, is heavy from Northcote to the Harbour Bridge.

On the Southern Motorway traffic is heavy from Manukau to Takanini southbound and heavy from Panama Rd and Greenlane citybound.

Westbound motorists on the Northwestern Motorway are facing heavy traffic between Rosebank Rd and Te Atatu Rd. Citybound there is a queue for the Northern link.

Traffic in the Waterview Tunnel in both directions is free-flowing.

On the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy northbound between Massey Rd and Neilson St. Southbound traffic is heavy approaching the Southern Link.