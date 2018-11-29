West Auckland locals have been blown away after an army tank rolled through the main street of Kumeu on Tuesday night.

Local man Dyan Weerdenburg was fueling up in Kumeu when he looked to his left and saw a giant tank sitting at one of the pumps at the local Z station.

He told the Herald locals were stopping to get photos and take the time to talk to the driver.

"I was just on my way back from work heading through Kumeu and I pulled into the Z station around 7pm," Weerdenburg said.

"It was already sitting there at the pump and there were a few people standing around getting photos.

"The driver was outside chatting with some people. I was only there for about a minute before he jumped in and pulled out across the road and kept heading out towards Muriwai beach direction.

"When he pulled up I thought what the hell was going on?"

Photo / Dylan Weerdenburg

Kiwis quickly flocked to social media to poke fun at the bizarre sight captured in Kumeu.

One person joked saying: "Taking advantage of the AA 12c discount. 'Do you want to use that today or accumulate?'"

"The $150 max limit is going to be annoying," another wrote.

"The war on petrol prices is real!"

The vehicle is believed to be a FV433 SPG Field artillery tank.

Tanks are legally allowed to drive on New Zealand roads, but rubber must be attached to the tracks to stop the tank chewing up the road and the gun needs to be disabled.

Even if the gun is disabled, the vehicle owner must hold a firearms licence.

In 2012 Christchurch man Gerard Dalry put his prized Abbot FV433, a 1966 ex-British Army tank on Trade Me with a buy-now price of $150,000.

The former owner says "it creates havoc wherever it goes". Photo / Supplied

The 'King of the Road' was fully roadworthy, with current rego and WOF, and a top speed of 60km/h.

The vehicle, with the number plate GBH4U, was armed with grenade launchers and a 105mm howitzer gun.

The killer machine spent most of its life based in Germany, patrolling borders along the Iron Curtain.

Dalry imported the tank from the UK in 2009 and is the only one of its kind in New Zealand.