The zoo said the albatross was discovered by a member of the public and the Department of Conservation (DoC), which transported it to the zoo.

Auckland Zoo's veterinary team examine a juvenile albatross found in Whangamatā. Photo / Auckland Zoo

DoC said the bird was likely to have been blown ashore by recent wild weather.

After the vet team carried out a full examination, they confirmed the bird had suffered an older traumatic injury that had resulted in a cataract and damage to the deeper layers of the eye, causing total blindness in the damaged eye.

An examination of the juvenile albatross the showed the bird’s kidneys had started to fail – the result of dehydration and starvation. Photo / Auckland Zoo

Auckland Zoo’s senior veterinarian Dr An Pas said: “Along with blindness in one eye, the bird’s kidneys had started to fail – the result of dehydration and starvation. It was in very poor body condition, weighing just over 4kg, an indication it had been struggling to find food for some time.”

Pas said they discussed its condition with other veterinary colleagues in the South Island who see more seabirds.

“This confirmed our assessment that this bird would not be releasable, and we therefore made the call to euthanise it.

The albatross was blind in one eye and "had been struggling to find food for some time". Photo / Auckland Zoo

“It’s vital for a species like this to have full sight in both eyes for hunting food, and vision in only one eye would prevent it from adequately foraging and it would slowly starve.”

How to help

Auckland Zoo said human-induced climate change is resulting in more extreme weather events, locally and globally, meaning we can expect to see more wildlife struggling.

“The best way we can all help if we do come across any native marine species like this at the beach is to call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) immediately – and DoC’s expert staff will assess the animal(s) and determine the best course of action.”

