Raymond and James Fleet's mother and grandmother angrily denounced the man who played a role in their deaths in an emotion-charged victim impact statement.

Reading it in the High Court at Rotorua today, Georgina Fleet emphasised that the pair's horrific murders had left their family and friends with heartache they'd never recover from.

"They didn't deserve to be beaten to death, they suffered intense pain, their injuries were horrendous," the grieving woman told Richard Te Kani, accusing him of being a coward.

Te Kani, 30, had earlier pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of both men, being an accessory after the fact of murder, manufacturing methamphetamine and four unrelated charges of neglecting children.

Justice Paul Davison QC sentenced him to a total of 15 years imprisonment and did not impose a minimum period of imprisonment which means he's not eligible to apply for parole before his full sentence is served.

Georgina Fleet said she wonders every day if she hadn't answered the door when someone knocked on it looking for James Fleet if he would still be alive. "It's a terrible feeling," she said.

She also referred to "her men's" bodies being left like trash, telling Te Kani she was glad he was to be punished.

"This has taken a huge toll on our family, we will always love them," she said.

Justice Davison referred to a large number of other victim impact statements he had received from members of the Fleet family and close friends expressing their profound sense of loss.

He described their grief as heart wrenching and extended his sincere sympathies to them, many of whom were in the public gallery to witness Te Kani's sentencing.

He told them how aware he was that their pain extended well beyond today and directed their "powerful and brave statements" be provided to Te Kani for him to reflect on.



Raymond and James Fleet died brutal deaths on remote Cecil Rd after members of the Mangu Kaha gang claimed some of the methamphetamine Raymond Fleet had been manufacturing at the gang's behest had gone missing.

Martin Hone has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering both men by hitting them with either a shovel or spade and running over Raymond Fleet with a 4WD.



At the conclusion of a three-week trial a jury found Mikaere James Hura guilty on November 2 of both men's manslaughter and Zen Pulemoana guilty of murdering James Fleet and guilty of Raymond Fleet's manslaughter.

It has repeatedly been stressed that James Fleet played no role in the manufacturing process but was killed because he witnessed his uncle's murder.