Add happy to peace and you get "happeace" - or in Titirangi you get Happeace Lane.

This is the proposed name of a private lane in a new development in the Auckland suburb.

Transforma Developments wants the name applied to the 12-lot subdivision at the end of Havelle Ave.

Auckland Council rules require a name for the road because it services more than five lots.

Explaining the meaning of "happeace" to the decision-maker, the Whau Local Board, council officials say in a report, "The area is peaceful and imparts a feeling of happiness with plentiful birdlife and insects. Applicant has combined the two words happy and peace for road name."

"Happeace" is said to have passed all the tests, such as having local significance, satisfying Land Information New Zealand for absence of duplicates, and there being no iwi objections.

If the board is not happy - or peaceful - about Happeace, it could resort to Transforma's second or third preferences, both of which meet the criteria.

Second is Sarawak Lane, which, the officials said, is "named after developer's origin, where he came from, Sarawak being a state in Malaysia".

Third is Whanake Lane, "Māori translation, to move onwards, to move upwards, to grow, to rise".

Maoridictionary.co.nz adds that whanake is also the noun for cabbage tree.