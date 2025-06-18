Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Two New Zealand embassy staff, families evacuated from Tehran

RNZ
2 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 19 2025. Video / Herald NOW

Two staff and their families have been evacuated from the New Zealand embassy in Tehran.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said they were evacuated by land to Azerbaijan.

He said the embassy has been temporarily closed.

The minister said the opportunity arose to get the embassy staff out of Iran as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics