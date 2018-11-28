An Auckland couple whose son is a high profile rapper in Korea are under investigation for allegedly defrauding people in their home country out of $1.3 million more than 20 years ago.

And the rapper himself has confirmed the investigation and apologised publicly to "anyone my parents have hurt".

Microdot - real name David Shin - was born in South Korea but emigrated to Auckland with his parents when he was a young boy.

He has since embarked on a successful music career in Korea.

His parents remain living in Auckland.

Late last week it was revealed that the couple were under investigation for fraud in their home town of Jecheon, in the country's North Chungcheong Province.

The Korea Herald reported that the Jecheon Police had confirmed Shin's parents were sued in 1997 for allegedly "fleeing" to New Zealand after borrowing more than 2 billion South Korean Won - $1.3 million NZD.

After a number of people claiming to have been ripped off by the couple posted information about the allegations online, Microdot spoke publicly.

He issued a public warning saying he would bring "libel charges" against anyone accusing his parents.

The next day he issued a second statement through his agency Culture Think.

"Hello, this is Microdot," said the statement, published and provided to the Herald by the Korea Times.

"First of all, I want to apologise to those who were hurt by the issues involving my parents.

"I have hurt them again by releasing a statement stating that the accusations are false and I'm preparing legal action after seeing the first news report.

"I am sorry.

"It's late, but I will meet and talk to each and every one of those who claim to have been victimised by my parents."

Microdot aka David Shin is a successful rapper in Korea. Photo / Instagram

Shin said he was only 5 years old when his family made the move to New Zealand.

"I was not explicitly aware of the ongoing issues," he said.

"Therefore, I announced that it is false and I'm preparing legal action.

"However, after I released my statement, I saw other news reports, I fell in deep thought and was in great pain.

"I realised that as their son, I have to be responsible for part of it."

Shin vowed to "meet each and every one" of the alleged victims and "listen to their stories".

"Once again, I deliver my apologies to those who were hurt," he said

"I will work my best to resolve the issue."

Shin has yet to respond to the Herald.

His parents spoke to media in Korea.

They did not comment on the specifics of the allegations but said they were willing to co-operate with investigators.

"We will return to Korea as soon as we receive our passports," they told Korean media organisation Y2N.

"We will investigate the truth thoroughly."

They expected the passports to take up to three weeks to arrive.

"Once we have confirmed the situation, we will apologise to those we need to apologise to, and we will resolve issues we need to resolve."

Shin's musical career began during his first year of intermediate school, after a music scout asked him to move home to Korea to join a hip hop duo.



The duo was named All Black - after the Kiwi team - and saw Shin paired with another young rapper named Dok2.

Several years later the duo split after issued with their music label.

Shin moved back to Auckland to live with his parents and two older brothers who were also carving out careers in the rap music world.

He is now based back in Korea and is a popular artist.

He also appears on a number of television shows and Pizza Hut ads.