A man has been arrested after evading police in his car before fleeing through a popular Auckland mall.

A police spokeswoman said police had pursued the offender who fled in a car from Manukau to Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Mt Wellington.

Earlier, after police attempted to pull the car over in the Manukau area, the driver fled.

​

Police then followed but abandoned the pursuit.

"The car continued to drive erratically northbound and officers re-engaged and spiked the vehicle in Mt Wellington," the spokeswoman said.

The driver then dumped his car outside Sylvia Park Shopping Centre and fled inside on foot.

Information from a member of the public helped police locate and arrest the offender.