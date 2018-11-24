Police are investigating the death of a man found earlier this month in Flaxmere, near Hastings, with significant facial injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said this afternoon a homicide inquiry had been launched after a 45-year-old man died in Wellington Hospital this morning, whānau by his side.

The man had been found with unexplained injuries in Diaz Drive, Flaxmere, just after midnight on November 16.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had information which could help with the investigation.



This could be done by calling Hastings Police on (06) 831 0700. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.