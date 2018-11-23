A man is stuck halfway up Te Mata Peak near Hastings, with specialist line rescue crews still attempting to rescue him.

Havelock North emergency services were notified of the man stuck on the 400m rocky rise at 6.13pm today.

The man became stuck half way along the Chambers Walk which climbs from the bottom to the top of Te Mata Peak.

A Havelock North Fire and Emergency spokesperson said just after 7pm: "at this time we're still trying to effect the rescue. It's quite a hilly feature".

Hastings Fire crews were also called to help with the rescue because they had the specialist line rescue gear required.