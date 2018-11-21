A Te Awamutu teen swept off rocks while fishing at Raglan is still missing but police say they will continue their search for him.

Jack Macnicol, 17, was fishing with family at Papanui Point, often known as Ruapuke Rock, on Saturday afternoon when he was hit by waves.

The group rushed to help him but he had already disappeared when they returned with a floatation device.

Police search and rescue teams have searched every day since without success.

Sergeant Vince Ranger said their search had been bolstered by Jack's family and friends.

The search would continue to be assessed on a daily basis.

Conditions at Ruapuke today were "wet and windy" but efforts continued nonetheless.

So far, those involved in the search have also included the police helicopter, Coastguard boats, Coastguard air support and surf lifesaving.

A family spokesman told the Herald earlier this week the family was "absolutely devastated" just wanted him back.

"Jack was just a wonderful young man and was adored by all his family and friends.

"A large number of family and friends have rallied around the parents and providing him with plenty of support."

The circumstances of Jack's disappearance would be referred to the Coroner.