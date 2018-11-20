A senior Head Hunters gang member has appeared in court after his arrest during a major police operation into the manufacture and supply of illicit drugs.

Dwayne Marsh appeared in the Waitakere District Court yesterday following his arrest.

Nine other men and a woman were also arrested.

Marsh, a senior Head Hunters West Chapter gang member, has been charged with five counts of supplying methamphetamine, offering to supply methamphetamine, conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Advertisement

Operation Oceanuster 11 people have been arrested today in Auckland following an ongoing investigation into the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine. Check out what was recovered from the search warrants. Posted by Auckland City District Police on Monday, 19 November 2018

The other alleged offenders are facing a range of serious drugs charges including the manufacture and dealing of Class A drugs.

Marsh was remanded in custody and will reappear in court on Friday.

Michael James Morris also appeared in court yesterday and was remanded to the same date.

The arrests came as part of Operation Oceanuster, a major police investigation into the manufacture and supply of drugs in the wider Auckland area.

Yesterday police from the National Organised Crime Group with the assistance of staff across the city executed search warrants at 18 properties.

Detective Inspector Greg Cramer said during the search warrants staff seized eight firearms, a clandestine drug laboratory and other equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine.

"These arrests once again demonstrate our commitment to preventing the social harm caused by methamphetamine and other illicit drugs in our community.

"Our investigations are continuing and our message to those involved in the manufacture or distribution of methamphetamine is that you will be held to account.

"We want to hear from anyone who has information on illegal drug activity."

The remaining accused are due to appear in court today.

Can you help?

Anyone with information about illicit drug offending can contact the police anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.