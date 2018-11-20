Critically-ill Napier father Jarred Thompson has passed away after fulfilling a dying wish to be reunited with his young daughter in touching scenes at Auckland Hospital.

The 27-year-old passed in the early hours of this morning, close friend, Thomas Brook said. "Jarred was in the comfort of his family home in Taupo since Saturday, surrounded by his loving family and dearest friends till the end."

"I would like to take this moment to thank each and everyone of you who was touched by not only this man's life, but touched by his story. We came together in unity to give a little and achieved something beautiful. Because of your love, we got Jarred home and from the core of my heart, thank you."

Read more: Critically ill Hawke's Bay man back from Fiji, taken to Auckland Hospital

$30k raised to bring Napier father fighting for his life back home

Napier father fighting for his life will see young daughter tomorrow

It was beautiful': Touching scenes as sick Napier dad reunited with daughter in hospital

Advertisement

Jarred was medically evacuated from Fiji to Auckland last Tuesday and was rushed to Auckland Hospital after a sudden illness derailed his planned one-month holiday.

Thompson had been in remission after going through cancer treatment for the past year, but fell ill suddenly in Fiji.

Friends and family as well as the wider community, rallied behind him and raised more than $36,000 required for his medical evacuation from Fiji, where he could only obtain palliative care.