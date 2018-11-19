A Christchurch man accused of causing a late-night car crash that killed a teenage girl and injured three others before allegedly fleeing the scene has today been granted interim name suppression.

The alleged driver, 19, sobbed in the dock of Christchurch District Court this morning charged with the manslaughter of 18-year-old Alexia Chrissy-Marie Noble-Hazelwood.

A judge ordered the public to be excluded from the court hearing citing "security concerns".

The man is accused of driving dangerously on Friday night at around 11.15pm on Gloucester St.

He's accused of committing manslaughter by causing the death of passenger Noble-Hazelwood, and driving recklessly and injuring Tristan Le Comte, Angel Livingstone and Zachery Noble-Hazelwood.

It's also alleged he was the driver involved in an accident where a person was killed and that he failed to stop and check if anyone was injured. A final charge claims that he failed to remain stopped "for as long as was necessary for an enforcement officer to obtain the particulars" referred to in the Land Transport Act 1998.

Duty lawyer Kiran Palmer applied for an interim name suppression, which was not opposed by police.

Judge Gary MacAskill granted suppression and remanded the man on bail to appear at the High Court in Christchurch on December 4.

The judge said name suppression would have to be reviewed at the next court appearance.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said that since the case is now before the courts, police are unable to make any further comment.

But after two fatal crashes in the city on Friday, which was Show Day public holiday, police reiterated its plea to drivers and passengers to "buckle up and drive safely - being properly restrained significantly reduces your chance of death or serious injury in a crash".