Animal remains and trash have been found near a popular Whanganui beach spot.

Alarm bells were raised by resident Lynne Douglas over the weekend who discovered the mess.

"This is what local fishermen and visitors would have found today, in the two bays along the road between the fishing platforms and the North Mole," she said.

"There is also more pieces of concrete and ash from an old incinerator. It is not only unsightly, it is a health hazard and cost to the taxpayer for the removal.

"Security camera surveillance is definitely required in the area."

It follows last week's call from Whanganui District councillor Helen Craig for the city to get better at deailing with waste if it wants to be considered New Zealand's most beautiful city.

Craig was shocked and outraged to find renovation waste dumped down a gully on a College Estate section. It was "visual pollution" for the neighbours, and completely unacceptable, she said.

Last month Lynne Douglas also found a burnt out car which left behind a spray of broken glass and twisted metal as well as household waste left in a similar location to where she found the dumping over the weekend.

Also in October, the volunteer-run Koha Shed spent $250 Whanganui Koha Shed clearing a big pile of household rubbish which had been dumped on its doorstep.

Earlier in the year new Whanganui resident Karl Fulton was devastated to come across a pile of rubbish, including razor blades and plastic bottles, he believed had been intentionally dumped in the water at the beach.

Dumped rubbish was found in the Titoki Wetland in February.