A person has been seriously injured after their car rolled off State Highway 12 in Northland landing upside down in a stand of mangroves.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a call came in about 10.14am that a car had left SH12 near Rawene Rd in Rawene, and plunged into the mangroves.

The person was initially trapped and had to be torn free from the wreckage by fire crews.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the person suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Northland Base Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Related articles:

HAWKE'S BAY TODAY

Motorcyclist in serious condition following crash

18 Nov, 2018 8:37am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Cop's plea after fatal crashes: 'Too many people lost family members this weekend'

18 Nov, 2018 8:35am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Four motorcyclists killed in a span of four hours

18 Nov, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Motorcyclist died on Tribute 29 Pike River Memorial Run

17 Nov, 2018 9:10pm
2 minutes to read