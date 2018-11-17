A person has been seriously injured after their car rolled off State Highway 12 in Northland landing upside down in a stand of mangroves.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a call came in about 10.14am that a car had left SH12 near Rawene Rd in Rawene, and plunged into the mangroves.

The person was initially trapped and had to be torn free from the wreckage by fire crews.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the person suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Northland Base Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.