Two people have died and five have been hospitalised over Canterbury's long show weekend, prompting police to issue an urgent seatbelt warning.

One person is dead and three injured after a serious single-vehicle crash on Gloucester St in the central city at about 11.15pm last night.

Twelve hours earlier, one person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Colombo St and Sandyford St in Sydenham. Two others were rushed to hospital in serious conditions.

Canterbury Police are urging drivers and passengers to buckle up and drive safely.

"Restraints save lives, it's that simple," Superintendent Lane Todd said.

"Anyone who chooses not to wear a seatbelt only increases their risk of injury or death if they end up in a crash.

"Being properly restrained reduces your chance of death or serious injury in a crash by 60 per cent in the front seat and 44 per cent in the back seat."

The police serious crash unit is investigating both incidents.

