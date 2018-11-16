Two big time Kiwi companies are getting into the festive spirit in a bid to help keep one of Auckland's much-loved events running.

Gull New Zealand and retail giant The Warehouse have confirmed they will be pitching in to keep the Farmers Santa Parade around.

It comes after news this week that Auckland Council's Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (Ateed) group will no longer fund the parade after this year.

Fuel giant Gull acknowledged that to keep the parade in a situation like that was "Grinch-like.''

Santa Claus greets fans at last year's Farmers Santa Parade in downtown Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

General manager Dave Bodger said: "Leaving an iconic event like this in jeopardy is Grinch-like and quite simply, not on.

"We had a quick chat this morning and the Gull team all agreed we needed to help, so we did.

"It's Christmas, after all,'' he said.

The Warehouse also seems to have put aside any rivalry with fellow retail giant Farmers in a bid to spread the Christmas cheer.

A spokeswoman for The Warehouse Group said although it was too early to say exactly what they would be doing for the parade, they were keen to be involved.

"At The Warehouse, we know how important it is to help families celebrate Christmas,'' she said.

Thousands of Aucklanders gathered in the central city to watch the 2017 Farmers Santa Parade. Photo / Greg Bowker

"We read the news about the Santa Parade being in financial difficulty and we've reached out to the Auckland City Council to see if there's a way we might be able to help.''

An Ateed spokesman told Newsroom that under its new 2018-2025 major events strategy - designed to grow tourism and the local economy in a sustainable way - the parade no longer fit.

"This is based on the fact that [the parade] is not a big driver of domestic tourism into Auckland.''

The spokesman told the publication that the parade was unlike other events - such as the Diwali and Chinese Lantern Festivals - which have activities that run over a week, for example, each year.

The Farmers Santa Parade regularly attracts thousands of people - both young and old - to downtown Auckland.

This year, it celebrates its 85th birthday and is scheduled for next Sunday, November 25.

Those interested in sponsoring the parade can find more information on the Santa Parade website.