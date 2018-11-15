Motorists heading away from Auckland City are facing lengthy delays following a crash on the Harbour Bridge.

NZTA has announced lane three of the bridge, which was blocked following the incident, is now clear.

However, expect 27 minute delays from Greenlane to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Traffic is backed up to Ellerslie following the incident which was first reported at 6.15pm.

Google Maps showing the severity of the traffic jam (dark red / red means blocked or slow traffic).

A breakdown partially blocking the right lane of the Northern Motorway heading citybound is also causing delays. Traffic is heavy between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

The Northwestern Motorway is heavy between Rosebank Rd and Lincoln Rd, in the other direction there is a queue for the Northern Link.