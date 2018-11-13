Peak-hour commuters should be wary of congestion this evening following a crash and breakdown on the Southwestern Motorway.

An earlier crash in the northbound lane after Puhinui Rd on-ramp has now been cleared, but delays are being experienced.

A truck breakdown in the southbound lane is also blocking the left lane in the Waterview Tunnel, with delays back to the Northwestern Motorway. Motorists are asked to pass with care.

Traffic is also heavy after Massey Rd and approaching the Southern Link.

Advertisement

On the Northern Motorway, congestion is heavy at Greville Rd and again approaching the Harbour Bridge, and moving between Esmonde Rd and Upper Harbour Highway.

Areas of heavy traffic are also plaguing the Southern Motorway at Manukau, Takanini to Papakura, and at Greenlane, and on the Northwestern Motorway between the causeway and Lincoln Rd. There is also a queue for the Northern Link.