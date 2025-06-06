Daniel Faitaua says his father died in Christchurch after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, and recently suffered a stroke and pneumonia. Photo / Jason Delaveau

Longtime TVNZ broadcaster Daniel Faitaua is mourning the death of his father after the 78-year-old died over King’s Birthday weekend.

Faitaua snr died at Christchurch Hospital after a “decades-long battle” with Parkinson’s disease, and most recently having suffered a stroke and pneumonia, Faitaua wrote on his Instagram this afternoon.

“Your battle is now over; no more tears flowing down your cheek, no more pain, no more suffering.”

The post, which included several photos of Samoan-born Faitaua snr, began with his son writing: “Another part of me has died.

“On Wednesday I buried my dad after a beautiful send-off surrounded by his three loves – family, faith and golf.”