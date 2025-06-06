In 2020, the then TVNZ Europe correspondent Faitaua wrote online of his heartbreak at not being able to get back to New Zealand when his brother Anthony died of cancer early in the Covid-19 pandemic.
He was grateful to have been with his father “for his final days”, the Seven Sharp reporter and producer – and former Breakfast presenter – wrote in his Instagram post today.
“My father was the kindest, most selfless person I know, who adored his grandchildren. Dad, ia manuia lou malaga. I love you.”
Many replied to show their support for the bereaved dad of three.
“I’m sorry for your loss,” wrote chef, restaurateur and The Great Kiwi Bake Off judge Peter Gordon.
“Losing a parent is heartbreaking.”