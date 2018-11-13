Lime e-scooters has announced a new partnership with New Zealand's iconic national stadium, Eden Park.

The partnership will see the Auckland stadium become an e-scooter hotspot with dedicated Lime parking areas, juicing stations, regular rider safety workshops and event integrations.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said he was excited to be involved in the partnership.

He said working with Lime meant Eden Park was more accessible for both Kiwis and tourists visiting the City of Sails.

"Introducing Lime's e-scooter facilities here at the Park not only means the stadium continues to modernise but puts our customers, and our neighbours, front of mind," Sautner said.

"We're thrilled with this opportunity to offer fans an alternative ride to and from Eden Park and we are also conscious of reducing traffic and the overall carbon footprint around our neighbourhood."

Lime e-scooters were launched in Auckland and Christchurch on October 15.

Since they rolled out, two other companies; Wave Scooters and Onzo, have also launched their own electronic scooters in Auckland.

It was hard to miss Lime's green two-wheelers, which are deployed each day at 7am and recalled for juicing each night after 9pm - with particularly high usage around 3pm.

A Lime spokesman said the scooters were used by a wide variety of demographics from business people to university students.

The median ride time was about nine minutes.

The phenomenon has resulted in a blur of reported injuries and talk of safety concerns, with nearly 150 ACC claims for injuries caused by electric scooters lodged in the month since.

The injury list included more than four claims for brain injuries or concussions, 24 for broken bones and 49 for lacerations or punctures, according to the latest ACC data of claims for no-fault accident compensation.

The bulk of injuries occurred in Auckland with 85 injuries, while 50 were recorded in Christchurch and six across the rest of the country.

The data was for claims made between October 14 - when Lime E-Scooters began hiring out electric scooters - and last Monday.

To combat the growing number of injuries, Lime would be hosting its first Rider Safety Summit at Eden Park.

The summit was aimed at educating users on the importance of responsible scooter usage.

It would be held on December 1 as part of its $3 million investment to help empower people across the world to ride responsibly.

Lime's head of partnerships Mayank Mittal said the company was thrilled to partner with Eden Park, "a pillar of Auckland that's such an integral part of the fabric of Kiwi culture and identity".

"As the city of Auckland continues to grow we need to ensure we are maximising the movement of people around the city by providing accessible transportation that minimises congestion," he said.

"The advantage of our scooters is they work together with existing public transit so people can rely less on personal cars making game-day parking cheaper, greener and easier for fans."