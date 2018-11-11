An elderly woman who was missing in the Tasman region has been found by members of the public, about 36 hours since she went missing.

Seventy-five-year-old Judith Nash was last seen walking along the Motueka Valley Highway with her dog around 5.30am yesterday.

Police are searching for Judith Nash.

However, Nash was found safe and well this afternoon by members of the public, a police spokesperson said.

"Police would like to thank the organisations and individuals who supported the search over the last 36 hours and helped to achieve such a positive outcome."

She was reported missing since last night and her crashed vehicle was found abandoned on the same stretch of road she was walking on.

Police earlier had concerns for Nash's wellbeing and asked anyone living in Motueka Valley, including Mitten Heights, to check their property for any sign she may have been there.