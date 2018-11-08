A motorcyclist is in a critical condition and two others have been injured in a serious crash south of Auckland.

Police said they were attending the incident that happened on Ponga Rd, near Opaheke, at about 9am involving three motorcyclists.

One rider was in a critical condition and was being taken to hospital.

Two other riders received minor injuries in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending the incident.

Ponga Rd would be closed near Opaheke for the next couple of hours.

