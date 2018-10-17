A missing Tauranga woman and her newborn baby have been found.

Bay of Plenty police announced this via its Facebook page last night.

Yesterday, police urgently appealed for sightings of Lauren Hamilton, 34, who recently gave birth and was believed to have her newborn baby with her.

Police stated they were extremely concerned for the welfare of the pair.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed today the mother and baby were located yesterday evening but could not say where.

The spokeswoman said no further information would be released because of privacy reasons.