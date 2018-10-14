A man has died and six people were injured in Wellington last night after the man had crashed his car into two vehicles earlier before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police have confirmed they were called to the scene of a crash near the intersection of Cambridge Tce and Naenae Rd in Avalon, Lower Hutt, about 8pm last night.

Senior Sergeant Mark Scott said, "a male driver in a car crashed into two other vehicles, the female passenger in his vehicle received minor injuries.

"As well as this, four people in one car received moderate injuries and one person in the third vehicle received minor injuries."

Following the crash the offending driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to steal one car, before giving up and stealing another vehicle. He then drove away from the scene.

Police immediately began making inquiries to locate him.

At about 8.50pm police were alerted that the car had crashed into a barrier on Remutaka Hill Rd.

"When emergency services arrived at the scene the man had left the car and run into the bush," Scott said.

"Police located him in a critical condition in the bush at around 9.25pm. CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead a short time later."

The man's death is not suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner. The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.